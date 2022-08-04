Photo appeal after crowd trouble at Stourbridge charity match
Police have shared photos of 10 people they want to speak to after crowd trouble at a charity football match.
Flares were let off in stands and thrown during the Stourbridge FC and Halesowen Town game on 21 July which had to be abandoned at half-time.
Pockets of fighting continued outside the ground and at least three people were hurt, West Midlands Police said.
At the time both clubs confirmed their "joint dismay and utter frustration" at the abandonment.
Drinks containers were also thrown onto the pitch and officers said they also had an unconfirmed report of someone with a knife.
No arrests have been made since the game, the force added.
