Teens injured in Marston Green car park 'machete attacks'
- Published
Three youths have been hurt after police said a group of teenagers were attacking each other with machetes in a car park.
Armed officers were called to Marston Green Recreation Ground, near Solihull, on Wednesday at about 16:50 BST.
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and needed surgery in hospital where he is in a stable condition, West Midlands Police said.
Two other teenagers, aged 17 and 18, suffered slash wounds to their legs.
Insp Alec Wallace said the force believed the attack was targeted and drugs-related.
"This is a shocking incident. One boy has suffered a nasty knife injury and it's lucky none of the others weren't seriously injured or killed," he added.
A combat knife, sheaths for machetes and a suspected "burner phone" have been found at the scene by detectives.
They also seized a Ford Fiesta from the car park which they said was stolen from Coventry in July.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk