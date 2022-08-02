Commonwealth Games: Paralympian unhappy with venue accessibility
A British Paralympian who volunteered at the Commonwealth Games has said she was disappointed by the accessibility of venues and parking for people with disabilities.
Tully Kearney MBE, who won gold in the women's S5 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Paralympics, said she found it hard to get to the Aquatics Centre in Sandwell.
She suggested more consultation with people with disabilities in future.
The organisers had promised the most accessible Commonwealth Games ever.
Ms Kearney told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she signed up to volunteer at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.
"I was really excited to support our athletes and give something back to the sport I love," she said.
The journey from the nearest blue badge car park to the Aquatics Centre took her about 25 minutes, which she said was "an incredibly long way for an ambulant disabled person to walk, or a wheelchair user to push themselves."
After the first day she realised she would need to make alternative arrangements to get to the venue.
She said: "I think in the future more consultation is needed with disabled people when planning major events."
Despite the issues she said "it had been an incredible experience for me to be able to volunteer".
Ms Kearney's mother, Amanda Kearney, said they had given away tickets to rehearsals for the opening ceremony and for the athletics, because they were unable to get blue badge parking spaces.
The organisers of Birmingham's Commonwealth Games have claimed the events would have the largest integrated Para sport programme in history and promised to make the event the most accessible ever.
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 said there were 800 blue badge spaces available every day and that the number depended on the venues.
The games also said there were accessible buggies and shuttle buses, with information online to help people get to venues.
The organisers said they had contacted all ticket holders who expressed an interest in blue badge parking and accessible travel, to make them aware of the options.
Ian Reid, the chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said he was aware of a few concerns and they were being addressed as quickly as possible.
"We recognise at one or two venues there's high demand for blue badge parking," he said.
But generally he said the venues were proving accessible and they had been receiving positive feedback.
