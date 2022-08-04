Albert Evans: Tributes to Dudley World War Two veteran
Tributes have been paid after an Army veteran who served in World War Two died aged 98.
Albert Evans, from Dudley, served with The Royal Ulster rifles and The Royal Worcester rifles and fought in Normandy during the D-Day landings in 1944.
From there he and his comrades made their way through Europe and when the end of the war was declared, VE Day, Mr Evans was in Breman, Germany.
He was believed to be one of the last veterans from the war in his hometown.
The much-loved father and grandfather and great-grandfather has been remembered for "always lifting everyone's mood".
Despite many troubling memories of the war, including witnessing the death of his best friend, a highlight for Mr Evans was being awarded the Legion D'honneur as well as several other medals for his contributions to the war effort.
When the war came to an end, instead of coming home to his family, he was instead sent to Palestine and then Egypt for three years.
Once back on home turf, the family man made a name for himself with his love of gardening by selling his "prize-winning" tomatoes, his grandson Matt Williams told the BBC.
"People would travel from far and wide just to see his plants," he said.
His passions also extended to music and Mr Evans spent 30 years as a singer with the male voice choir, The Gentlemen Songsters, where he has the chance to sing alongside Katherine Jenkins.
"He lived for his family, his singing and his garden and was famous around the Black Country," Mr Williams said.
In tribute, his grandson said: "He desperately wanted to live to 100 years old so he could get his letter from the Queen.
"He and the others fought and we would not be here without them.
"He will be greatly missed by us all."
Mr Evans died on 28 July and his funeral has been scheduled for 24 August in Gornal Wood. A concert in a celebration of his life will take place afterwards.
