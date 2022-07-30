Solihull boy's prosthetic legs stolen in car theft
A car containing a boy's two prosthetic legs has been stolen, leading to a desperate plea for information from his family.
Harry, 12, had been due to go on holiday to Cornwall and the car was packed in Solihull ready to set off.
Thieves broke into the family's home, took two sets of car keys and stole both the family's vehicles.
Without the custom-made legs, Harry will have to rely on crutches to remain mobile over the summer holidays.
The white BMW belonging to Harry's father, Chris, was stolen from Castle Lane overnight.
"In the boot was suitcases packed for our holiday and also Harry's two legs," Chris' partner Sarah told the BBC, describing the situation as "a nightmare".
"I envisage they're just going to be dumped," she said. "You can't just buy them - they're custom made. It could be weeks before he has new ones."
She said it was "obviously worrying" for Harry, who was "just devastated".
"At the moment he's using crutches, so it's not very easy for him to get around.
"We were all pretty devastated, we were all excited to go on holiday this morning," she added.
West Midlands Police and the family have urged anyone with information to get in touch.
