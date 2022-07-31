Lionesses' 'massive' impact on girls football in Knowle
As the Lionesses prepare for the Euros final, a grassroots football club says the England squad's success is already having an impact.
"We've had so many girls showing more interest," said Natalie "Natty" Royal, a former Aston Villa player who coaches girls at Knowle FC in Solihull.
Children are joining in with extra football sessions that have been put on locally.
And on Sunday, they will gather to cheer on England against Germany.
"It's had a massive impact, we're seeing lots of girls wanting to get involved," Ms Royal said of the Lionesses' Euros progress.
"It's really putting women's football on the map."
As well as managing the ladies first team, Ms Royal coaches the under-9s at the club alongside Marian Byrne, a former Birmingham City player. They both have daughters following in their footsteps and sharing their passion for football.
"It's stuff I used to dream of - playing for England, playing on TV," Ms Royal said. "Now my daughter plays and it's going to be much more realistic for her."
Ms Byrne added: "To see England on home soil in a final, I never thought that would be possible, and now my seven-year-old gets to see that.
"They actually have people to look up to on the TV - some of them are probably too young to know how amazing that is."
Ms Byrne recalled how she had to "always fight to play football" as a young girl. "It wasn't that long ago... seeing how it's transformed has been phenomenal," she said.
She added that as well as encouraging more girls to play football, she hoped England's success would also lead to more financial support for the women's game.
The Under-9s team is in the Central Warwickshire Girls Football League. The ladies side is hoping to make it to the FA cup next season.
Both Ms Royal and Ms Byrne, who will watch Sunday's final in the clubhouse, are predicting a 2-1 England win.
