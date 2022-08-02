Commonwealth Games: Mixed heritage residents in focus
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
An artist has travelled across the West Midlands to capture images of mixed heritage people whose families come from Commonwealth countries as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.
Artist Sherrie Edgar, who lives in Coventry, says the 10 images "reveal the character of the people who are dedicated to leading common causes in their local communities and their commitment to championing strength and courage working for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games".
"Our Commonwealth" has been on display at Edgbaston Reservoir, one of seven neighbourhood festival sites across the city promoting arts, music and culture.
"Everybody has got a story," Ms Edgar said. "And they were all very excited to be part of it."
"All photographs were taken in green spaces to encourage people to explore their local outdoor areas, promoting health and well-being and making people aware of the importance of protecting our environment, life and nature recovery," the artist said.
"It's been a massively quick turnaround, and I spent a week and a half travelling across the West Midlands.
"It was beautiful to meet them and hear their stories."
Ms Edgar is part of the Mixed Rage collective in Birmingham, and her photos are being displayed alongside work by colleagues Sevonah Golabi and Jane Thakoordin.
They use art and creativity to look at themes such as lack of representation, and the daily experience of being mixed heritage.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.
