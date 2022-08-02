Commonwealth Games: Mixed heritage residents in focus

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Artist Sherrie Edgar
Artist Sherrie Edgar is showing her photographs at Edgbaston Reservoir, one of the Birmingham 2022 Festival sites

An artist has travelled across the West Midlands to capture images of mixed heritage people whose families come from Commonwealth countries as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Artist Sherrie Edgar, who lives in Coventry, says the 10 images "reveal the character of the people who are dedicated to leading common causes in their local communities and their commitment to championing strength and courage working for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games".

"Our Commonwealth" has been on display at Edgbaston Reservoir, one of seven neighbourhood festival sites across the city promoting arts, music and culture.

"Everybody has got a story," Ms Edgar said. "And they were all very excited to be part of it."

Sherrie travelled around the West Midlands to meet her subjects and capture them in green spaces

"All photographs were taken in green spaces to encourage people to explore their local outdoor areas, promoting health and well-being and making people aware of the importance of protecting our environment, life and nature recovery," the artist said.

"It's been a massively quick turnaround, and I spent a week and a half travelling across the West Midlands.

"It was beautiful to meet them and hear their stories."

Ms Edgar is part of the Mixed Rage collective in Birmingham, and her photos are being displayed alongside work by colleagues Sevonah Golabi and Jane Thakoordin.

They use art and creativity to look at themes such as lack of representation, and the daily experience of being mixed heritage.

Sherrie Edgar
Anton Garry is from Bartley Green. He's keen to promote racial equality and rights, and believes mental health counselling can make positive changes
Sherrie Edgar
Arsheen Alarakhya from Balsall Health is a Peaky Blinder performer at the Games opening and closing ceremonies
Sherrie Edgar
Josh Williams is from Chelmsley Wood and is a white collar light heavyweight boxing champion. By trade he is a carpenter. He has German, Jamaican and Irish heritage
Sherrie Edgar
Mala Patel is from Walsall and is a Peaky Blinder performer in the opening and closing ceremonies. She celebrates her 50th birthday this year and is a teacher and union rep
Sherrie Edgar
Michael Mihoc, from Coventry, supports Fridays, a youth organisation in the city. He also works with Friction Arts
Sherrie Edgar
Nabeelah Almulad, from Solihull, is a creative hairdresser and performer in the opening and closing ceremonies. She carried the Sri Lankan name board at the opening ceremony
Sherrie Edgar
Niall Singh, from Birmingham, is a visual artist and musician with The Tenbags. He is Mixed Rage Collective member and a tutor at Midlands Arts Centre in Birmingham
Sherrie Edgar
Nina Chauhan, from Great Barr, was one of the female chain-makers at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Sherrie Edgar
Simon Miller is from Handsworth. He works on restoring cars and is a classic car enthusiast. He is half Jamaican and half German.
Sherrie Edgar
Siobhan Harper-Nunes, from Edgbaston, works in the arts and culture sector. She founded Shakti Women, raising aspirations of women and girls through creative work

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.

