Commonwealth Games: Edgbaston Reservoir stages festival
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
Away from the drama and excitement of the sporting battle for medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, festivals of culture, art and music are being staged in neighbourhoods across the city.
And on Monday, residents were able to soak up the atmosphere of the games in a less frenetic atmosphere at Edgbaston Reservoir.
While rowers and sailors enjoyed the beautiful August conditions on the water, a pop-up festival was created at the water's edge.
The festival will be at the reservoir on Tuesday, before moving to Yardley on Wednesday and Thursday, Handsworth on Friday and Saturday, and Ward End on Sunday and Monday.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until Monday 8 August.
