Stafford Council blocks plans for refugee accommodation
By Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Stoke
- Published
Plans to house nearly 500 asylum seekers in former student halls have been rejected, against advice.
Proposals for the accommodation in Stafford received more than 250 objections, citing concerns around safety and pressure on local services.
Police said there was no evidence of a risk of increased crime and objections were based on a "fear of the unknown".
At a Stafford Borough Council meeting on Wednesday, dozens booed the proposal before it was thrown out.
Officers had previously recommended the plans submitted by Serco, which manages asylum seeker accommodation on behalf of the Home Office, for the former student halls on Weston Road be approved.
The proposals included 171 bedrooms to be used as initial accommodation for urgent stays of up to four weeks and a further 310 bedrooms for more extended periods.
Lisa Dysch, from the company, told the meeting there was "an urgent and increased need" for accommodation.
She said the centre would be "highly regulated and inspected" with management staff on site around the clock.
She was booed by some sitting in the public gallery. The meeting had to be stopped while objectors were warned police would be called if the behaviour continued.
Despite the police report, the planning committee scrapped the application on grounds there could be an increase in crime and not enough was being done to integrate the 481 asylum seekers with the local community.
Residents said they were happy with the outcome and had been worried about personal safety and the location's proximity to two schools.
'Hierarchy of displaced people'
A police report stated that "with regards to community tension, there is no perceived risk to the children or the residents of Stafford".
It went on to say there was no evidence there would be an increase in crime with the arrival of the asylum centre.
Netta Cartwright from Stafford Welcomes Refugees said there was a "minority of people who have a prejudice, especially if [refugees] are not white... there seems to be a hierarchy of displaced people".
She said the charity had supported the application on the condition the "run down" halls were made fit for purpose.
"I hope the reason [the council] called it out is because of the unsuitability of the accommodation," she said.
"I would hope they weren't swayed by the people in the public gallery. They don't represent the people of Stafford."
Councillor Frances Beatty said she was pleased with the result.
"It's not that we're not sympathetic to the asylum seekers, we really are and this town has an extremely good reputation for looking after refugees and we welcome them," she said.
"I think it was the wrong application, the wrong place."
