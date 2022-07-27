Birmingham car thefts not investigated by police, victim says
- Published
A lack of police action means a community is having to investigate car thefts itself, a victim says.
Since Saturday, people in Bournville, Birmingham, say they have recorded a "brazen" gang, thought to be the same group, stealing cars in the daytime.
One woman says she was told staffing pressures during the Commonwealth Games was the reason West Midlands Police had not come to take statements.
The force said 2,000 officers had been brought in to bolster resources.
The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her baby son had been in her dad's car moments before a group of men had jumped in and stolen it shortly before 20:30 BST on Saturday.
"I've lost sleep thinking about it," she said. "I just dread to think what could have happened."
After calling 101 to check on her case, she said a call-handler had told her the games had put pressure on capacity, meaning she would have to wait to speak to an officer.
'Left in the lurch'
Also in the car were her father's house keys and his driving licence, with his address on it.
"We're scared out of our wits," she said, adding they had changed the locks because "we don't know what they're capable of".
Since then, a community group on Facebook has shared images of what is believed to be the same group stealing a further five cars in south Birmingham.
"All the victims have got together trying to work it out," she said, adding they felt "left in the lurch" by police.
Meanwhile, while waiting for a response from police, officers were sent to the bottom of her street to manage road closures for the Queen's Baton Relay, the woman said.
"[The thieves] are so brazen, literally attacking this area and in broad daylight too," she said.
"They just don't care, they know they're not going to be caught."
She said she and other victims were still waiting to be contacted by police about the thefts, despite sending in CCTV footage.
One member of the group was able to track down two of the stolen cars, but she said: "Why's it up to a guy on Facebook to go out and check registration plates? Shouldn't police be doing it?"
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk