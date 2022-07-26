Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal
A woman has said she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal.
A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt.
Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the area safer but said she has been disappointed by the response.
The BBC has approached Walsall Council and the Canal and River Trust for a comment.
Ms Niang, from London, was in Walsall visiting a friend on 15 July and walking to a nearby restaurant when she said she "just stepped in".
"It looks exactly like grass," she said.
A friend helped her out, she added, but people in the area "were just watching me basically drown".
Ms Niang suffers from anxiety which she said has been exacerbated by the incident. She has taken time off work, cancelled holidays and has struggled to leave the house.
She went to Walsall Manor Hospital but said she was not seen for 11 hours before she decided to leave. She has not suffered any serious injuries but felt unwell for two days afterwards.
She has since contacted Walsall Council and the Canal and River Trust and urged them to install better safety measures but said no one was "taking accountability".
In 2021, the Canal and River Trust installed a buoy to remind people to "take extra care" in the area after three people fell in in just one day.
Two cars are known to have driven into the basin and in 2019 there were calls for barriers to be put up after one man and his son fell in.
