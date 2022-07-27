Commonwealth Games: Bright colours transform Birmingham landmarks

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Birmingham city centre
The steps leading up to Birmingham's Grand Central and New Street Station have been painted

Thousands of visitors from around the world are heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games - and they'll be greeted by a riot of colour.

Giant images are on display across the city centre and many landmarks have been painted in vibrant colours to celebrate the arrival of the games on Thursday.

"Birmingham 2022 is a unique moment for us to show our wonderful city and region to the world," said John Crabtree, Chairman of Birmingham 2022.

"I am confident that we have set the wheels in motion for a strong legacy."

The event will propel Birmingham on to a global stage; the opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the newly-redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr, in front of a live audience of more than 30,000 people and a predicted global television audience of many millions.

"This is Birmingham's turn on the world stage as we throw the doors wide open to welcome the Commonwealth, celebrating the people and creativity that make this incredible city, through art, ideas, and innovation," said chief creative officer Martin Green.

One of the most striking shows of colour is in Chamberlain Square, opposite Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery
Games mascot Perry looms large over a Midland Metro tram, a service that is back on track after months of technical problems
Perry is also a major presence outside the Bullring Shopping Centre
The mascot is also on hand to say hello to shoppers and visitors on New Street - and he'll probably feature in plenty of people's selfies
The city council launched a Be Bold, Be Birmingham campaign in the run-up to the games
Birmingham Town Hall will play host to TV broadcasters from across the Commonwealth
A splash of colour has been added to the city's recently-restored fountain, known locally as the "Floozy in the Jacuzzi"
National flags from competing nations have been put on display in Centenary Square
Birmingham's tallest office tower, 103 Colmore Row, is doing its bit to promote the games
This was once the wholesale market. Now the Smithfield site is a Commonwealth Games venue
The Rotunda is arguably Birmingham's best-known building, so it was an obvious place to highlight the games

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run from Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August.

