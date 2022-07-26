Bhangra star Balwinder Safri dies after recovering from coma
- Published
Bhangra artist Balwinder Safri has died, his family have confirmed.
The Punjab-born star, from Birmingham, had been a part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980 and formed the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.
Mr Safri had been in a coma after suffering brain damage following heart surgery in April.
The 63-year-old was discharged after 86 days in New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, and moved to a specialist rehabilitation centre.
Tributes have poured in following the news.
We are saddened to hear that Balwinder Safri has passed away.— BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) July 26, 2022
The Punjabi folk singer was a pioneer for the British Asian music industry – having sung dozens of hit songs as part of his band, the Safri Boyz.
We are thinking of his family, friends, and fans during this time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/foGaaPcRXA
"Woke up to such a sad news.. RIP to my favourite singer Balwinder Safri ji.. every song was classic.. #Legend #SafriBoyz," Joti Dhillon said on Twitter.
Another fan added: "Another childhood icon gone, grew up listening to his songs, RIP Balwinder Safri."
Amrit Saab tweeted: "Another sad news legendary icon singer Balwinder Safri has left us.
"Bahji you will always be part of our life. We have lots of memories"
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk