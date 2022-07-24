Queen's Baton parachutes into Wolverhampton park amid relay
The Queen's baton was parachuted into a park as it continues its relay journey across the West Midlands.
After landing in Wolverhampton, the baton was heading into Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley and Brierley Hill.
It is beginning the final leg of its journey across the West Midlands before the Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on Thursday.
Steven Kingdom, the parachutist who began Sunday's relay, said he felt "energized" following the jump.
"[I feel] just ecstatic to jump into East Park today and Wolverhampton and deliver the baton ready for its relay," he said
"It was a real delight and it was a real honour to be asked," she said.
"It was quite a shock really."
The baton was parachuted into #Wolverhampton this morning for #QBR2022 pic.twitter.com/S7wfmI9qua— BBC Radio WM (@bbcwm) July 24, 2022
Councillor Steve Evans, from City of Wolverhampton Council, said it was a "fantastic event".
"The Queen's Baton Relay itself is there to recognise the lives and achievements of remarkable people and I know we have some wonderful stories from our city baton bearers," he said.
In Halesowen, the baton was due to take part in the Black Country Run and organiser Steve Jones from the local Rotary Club said they were happy to be a part of it, rearranging the date of the run from early July to be part of the event.
In Stourbridge, the baton is due to take in Queen's Drive, the lake and the Frank Foley statue before heading to Audnam, Wordsley and the Red House Glass Cone where there will be a short ceremony.
While in Dudley, it will be taken through the Black Country Living Museum, Lemur World at Dudley Zoo and the town's castle.
The day's relay will finish in Brierley Hill where there will be celebrations on the Waterfront.
