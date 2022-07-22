Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said.
Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham.
The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night in the city centre, Digbeth and Perry Barr.
A 40-year-old man who has been arrested and charged with rape and other sexual offences remains in custody.
Police want to speak to other potential victims, as well as witnesses, after the woman who was raped on 10 July came forward.
The force said she was being supported while the investigation continued.
