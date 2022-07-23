Commonwealth Games: Military personnel join Birmingham 2022 team
About 1,000 military personnel will be part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
They will be supporting security, officiating, participating in the opening ceremony and even competing for medals, the Ministry of Defence said.
They include the band of HM Royal Marines who will provide a trumpet fanfare at the opening of the event.
Birmingham 2022 will be formally opened on 28 July at the revamped Alexander Stadium.
Hundreds of people will form a Venue Assistance Force (VAF), which is being deployed to support West Midlands Police's security operation.
Commander of the military deployment Brigadier Matt Pierson said: "We will play a small but important role in this fantastic sporting event, supporting West Midlands Police and Birmingham 2022.
"Our personnel will be raising flags during medal ceremonies, supporting security efforts, and competing for medals.
"Sport, health and fitness are core elements of the armed forces community - this event shows who we are and what we do. I wish every success to those competing."
The Army and Royal Air Force will be represented by athletes, with military personnel taking part in boxing, judo and athletics.
Among them is Air Specialist (Class 1) Luke Pollard, a paratriathlete guide for paratriathlete David Ellis.
"I'm proud to represent not only Team England but also the Royal Air Force and the armed forces," he said.
"I do feel a sense of pride at representing my service. I'd love to be able to showcase what the RAF has to offer and how much they value sport."
