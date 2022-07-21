Police hurt as missiles thrown in 50-strong brawl in Wolverhampton
- Published
Four police officers were injured when missiles were thrown during a 50-strong brawl in Wolverhampton.
Two patrol cars and a van were damaged - with police uniform even stolen from one vehicle, West Midlands Police said.
The disorder unfolded in Ruskin Road in The Scotlands area of the city, just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
A video circulating on social media shows police using shields to stop an onslaught of liquid being thrown from an angry crowd.
A man and woman suffered minor head injuries during the disorder, police added.
No arrests have been made so far and officers have been speaking to witnesses to determine the cause of the disorder and the events that followed.
They have urged anyone with footage to send it to them to help with the investigation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk