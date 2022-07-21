Mask and sanitiser plea as Covid-19 cases rise in Walsall
People living in Walsall in the West Midlands are being urged to to wear masks and use sanitiser due to a rise Covid cases.
Latest figures show there were 608 positive cases recorded in the seven days up to 10 July, a 4.6 per cent increase on the previous week.
The current rate in the town is 221 per 100,000 population, lower than the national rate of 309.4.
People must do all they can to protect themselves, public health bosses said.
The total number of cases in the town is 96,296.
Nearly 3.5 million people, or one in 18, has the virus - up from 2.7m, or one in 25, the week before.
"We continue to see a weekly increase in the number of positive cases in Walsall," Stephen Gunther, Walsall's Director of Public Health said.
"As part of the government's living safely with Covid-19 plan, there are simple measures we can take to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.
"This includes wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you may come into contact with other people you do not normally meet.
"Other measures include letting in fresh air, staying at home if you feel unwell, regular hand washing and vaccination."
He said vaccination still remained the best defence as health officials looked ahead to autumn and winter and coping with the virus.
"We are uncertain of what this will bring in terms of another wave of Covid," he said.
"By continuing to follow simple measures, we can make a difference in reducing the risk of catching and spreading the virus."
