Solihull man raising awareness of wife's leukodystrophy
- Published
A man is desperately trying to raise awareness of a rare genetic disorder affecting his wife.
Paul Edwards said his wife Claire was one of only two people in the UK living with AARS2 leukodystrophy.
It affects the the brain and nervous system, causing damage to nerve cells in the cerebellum, which is the part of the brain responsible for balance.
"We are running up against time," said the 47-year-old from Solihull.
In the blink of an eye, life for Mrs Edwards completely changed when she began to lose the ability to sleep, feed or care for herself.
Recalling the moment he started to realise something was wrong, her distraught husband said: "She was out in the lobby, she was freezing cold, she didn't know where she was.
"She was a danger to herself."
AARS2 leukodystrophy is a progressive disease.
It starts with mild symptoms like clumsiness and eventually leads to severe disabilities affecting all four limbs, speech, swallowing, and causes seizures.
Leading up to her diagnosis in 2019, Mrs Edwards "didn't know her own name or her date of birth", her husband said.
"She was sitting next to an open window with gorgeous sunshine, she looked outside and said it was pouring down with rain."
'No treatment or cure'
The couple has been told there is no cure or treatment for the condition.
Mr Edwards added: "We can't do anything to help Claire. It was horrible at first, I thought I could deal with it, people said I'd move on, but I never will."
He is now is campaigning to improve research into the AARS2 leukodystrophy gene and has set up a web page and petition calling for government investment.
"Claire is non-verbal so it's quite lonely for me," he said."But I eat, breathe and sleep AARS2."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk