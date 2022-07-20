Wolverhampton Ibiza Proms event to go ahead despite noise fears
- Published
An Ibiza Proms live music event will go ahead despite concerns from neighbours about noise and anti-social behaviour.
A 50-piece orchestra will play dance tunes alongside DJs at Bantock Park on 3 September after Wolverhampton City Council agreed it could take place.
David Cooper, who lives near to the site, said it would be a "nightmare" for residents on Finchfield Road.
The council's solicitor David Abel said the event would take place in a secure fenced-off area.
Walsall-based New Vision Events Ltd will host the one-day festival, which will see permission given for the sale of alcohol and a maximum of 3,500 people to attend, including staff.
Mr Cooper said that residents, many of whom are elderly, already endure noise, litter and anti-social behaviour by living close to the park.
"I think 3,000 plus people at a festival with an alcohol licence for 10 hours will only make this situation worse," he told the council's licensing committee.
"It's going to be a nightmare for us."
The festival will run from 12:00 BST to 22:00 BST.
Representing the event organisers, solicitor Rob Edge said: "The festival will bring many jobs to local people and increase footfall to the local area without causing a nuisance.
"All aspects of the event are being carefully planned and it will be very well managed."
