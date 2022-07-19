MP to receive honorary degree from Aston University
An MP is set to receive an honorary degree in recognition of her health work.
Aston University said it was giving the award to Erdington MP Paulette Hamilton for her contribution to health equality.
Ms Hamilton was a nurse for 25 years and served as cabinet member for health and social care on Birmingham City Council before being elected to Parliament in March.
She said the honour was "humbling".
Aston University said during her time on Birmingham City Council, Ms Hamilton had helped lead the inquiry into Birmingham's Covid-19 deaths in black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and in 2021 she was named the winner of a local government information unit councillor of the year award.
Ms Hamilton said: "I was inspired to become a nurse, and then later go into politics, by a desire to help people.
"That's why it is particularly wonderful to receive recognition for my work on health equality, which I hope has made a positive difference."
Prof Anthony Hilton, executive dean of the college of health and life sciences at Aston University, said: "I am delighted that Aston University will be bestowing this honour on Paulette.
"Throughout all stages of her career, from her days in nursing, to her work as a city councillor and now as an member of parliament, Paulette has worked tirelessly advocating for health equality and working as an ambassador for change."
She will be presented with the award at a ceremony on Wednesday.
