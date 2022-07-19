Abtaha Maqsood: Cricketer gets Birmingham school mural
By Emb Hashmi
BBC News
- Published
A mural of Britain's first hijab-wearing cricketer has been unveiled at a primary school in Birmingham.
Abtaha Maqsood visited Marlborough Primary School to inspire Muslim girls to take up the sport.
The painting was commissioned to celebrate her signing another year with Birmingham Phoenix, who are taking part in The Hundred tournament next month.
Maqsood, 23, said it was a "surreal experience seeing my face plastered on the wall".
'Big impact'
The cricketer visited the school in Small Heath, which has a large population of Muslim girls, on Monday to see the mural, which was painted by Birmingham graffiti artist Lucy Danielle.
"When I got told about the mural I was not expecting it - I had no idea I had made such a big impact," said Maqsood.
She played cricket and took part in a Q&A with about 75 schoolgirls from Leigh Trust's schools, some of whom told her it had been inspiring to see someone play who "looked like them".
"There are some cultural barriers out there, especially when it comes to South Asian girls playing sport," said Maqsood.
"I didn't face those barriers too much, but I know for a fact there's still that mindset out there… that girls shouldn't be playing cricket and they should stay at home - that's why we need things like this to hopefully inspire as many people to go and live their dream."
She added: "I hope even if at least a handful start playing cricket then that's a bonus for me."
'Inspiration'
Leigh Trust said the mural was a fitting tribute to Maqsood and added: "Abtaha has had a huge impact on our girls as she has provided them with a positive role model and has given them a clear message that they too can succeed in life.
"She has shown them that if you work hard, have determination, and dream big then anything is possible."
Maqsood also visited the Al Abbas Mosque in Balsall Heath to show older girls and women how to "smash the ball in the park".
Sajjad Gulamhusein, from the mosque, said: "Traditionally, cricket has predominantly been considered a male sport. Abtaha is an inspiration to girls who want to continue to wear hijab but also pursue sports at the highest level."
Maqsood, who is originally from Scotland, was due to play in the Commonwealth Games, which take place in Birmingham this summer, but Scotland did not qualify.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk