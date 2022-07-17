Attempted murder charge over Birmingham street stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed several times on a street in Birmingham.
The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered serious injuries in the attack on Shadwell Street at about 16:15 BST on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
He is still in hospital but is expected to make a recovery, the force added.
Adam Ali, 24, from Ashington in Northumberland, has been charged and is due to appear in court on Monday.
