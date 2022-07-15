Tributes to teen killed in Birmingham stabbing
- Published
A 16-year-old boy killed in a stabbing has been described as "lovely, hardworking, kind and respectful".
Sekou Doucoure was fatally stabbed in Nursery Road, near Burbury Street in Birmingham at around 18:30 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.
Three people were arrested in connection with his death.
In a statement released by West Midlands Police, Sekou's mother said she was "begging" anyone with information to come forward.
"His biggest passion was playing football. He had his whole life ahead of him. He was taken from us too soon and in the worst possible way," she said.
West Midlands Police said a 12-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released with no further action, while 15-year-old boy, also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, has been released on police bail.
A 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released pending further investigation.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police said officers have been speaking to witnesses and "trawling hours of CCTV footage" to understand what happened to Sekou.
"We still need your help, if you saw something and haven't spoken to us, please do so," she said.
"Or if you have CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage get in touch. We know there were a number of vehicles in Nursery Road and Farm Street at the time.
"The community are understandably shaken by Sekou's death, we're working closely with a range of partners to try and better understand violence, why it is present within our communities and offer support to young people who may be at risk."
