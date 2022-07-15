Firefighters star in the one with the smelly cat
- Published
Stand aside grumpy cats everywhere, this potentially internet-breaking kitten has just cornered the market in woe-is-me meows.
And that sad face was the least of its worries when it got stuck in a soil pipe - it had become the real-life smelly cat, although surely looking more sorry than the one from TV show Friends.
The "adventurous" kitten entered the pipe after falling down a hole behind a washing machine, the fire service said.
It was rescued in Birmingham on Friday.
Cameras were required to locate it, with snappy firefighters capturing a mournful expression after the ordeal was over.
Calling it a "purrfect" ending, the rescue team described removing kitchen units at the Perry Barr property so they could access the troublesome pipe and free the cat using a snare pole.
West Midlands Fire Service said: "The kitten was reunited with its mother and seemed well, though a little wet.
"The occupier has been advised to get the kitten checked by a vet."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk