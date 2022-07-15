Metal thieves steal Wolverhampton cemetery memorial plaques
Metal thieves are suspected of stealing 50 brass plaques from a cemetery.
The plaques, measuring 24in by 18in (60 cm by 45cm) were taken from Merridale Cemetery in Wolverhampton earlier this week.
The city council described it as a "deplorable act" and that it was "determined" to find those responsible.
West Midlands Police urged metal recycling and scrap merchants not to accept items which may be from the theft.
Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for City Environment and Climate Change said it would "no doubt sicken the families of those affected".
"The incident happened during the night and Merridale Cemetery was locked at the time, so we think those responsible must have either scaled the entrance gates or cemetery walls in order to gain access, he added.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
