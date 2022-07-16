Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Can I still get tickets?
More than a million tickets have been sold for the Commonwealth Games - but there is still a chance to get a spot at certain events with less than two weeks to go.
The Games, which are hosted in Birmingham but will see events held across the West Midlands, open on 28 July and run until 8 August.
More than 200,000 tickets are still available to buy.
Organisers said they expect to sell more tickets than any previous Games.
The Games' opening ceremony on 28 July was said to be close to sold out, however there was more availability for the closing ceremony to mark the end of the events.
Organisers said the events with the best availability include:
- Rugby Sevens at the Coventry Stadium
- Women's cricket T20 at Edgbaston Stadium
- Beach volleyball at Smithfield
- Boxing at the NEC
- Badminton at the NEC
- Table Tennis at the NEC
Some of the events are close to being sold out, with just a handful of tickets remaining, including:
- Mountain biking in Cannock Chase, Staffordshire
- Swimming at Sandwell Aquatics Centre
- Artistic gymnastics at Arena Birmingham
- Diving at Sandwell Aquatics Centre
- Basketball at Smithfield
- Athletics at the Alexander Stadium
About one million people are expected to visit the West Midlands region for the Commonwealth Games.
For anyone who misses out on tickets, the BBC announced it would show more than 200 hours of action, across up to 11 live streams, to provide comprehensive coverage.
There are also a number of events that can be attended for free.
