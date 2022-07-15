Birmingham tram services resume as line extension opens
- Published
A full tram service is set to resume in Birmingham after months of disruption.
The delayed metro extension to Edgbaston Village will open on Sunday with services now able to run through the city and on to Wolverhampton.
The trams have previously only been able to go as far as Bull Street, missing out stops including Grand Central and Birmingham Library.
The opening of the extension comes in time for Birmingham to host the Commonwealth Games in two weeks.
Over the past year, tram services have been suspended for months after cracks were discovered in some of the vehicles on three occasions.
Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said after extensive repairs, enough trams were able to resume operations.
'A turning point'
"After an unfortunately interrupted customer experience this year for Metro passengers, I'm so pleased for local residents and businesses that we've now reached a turning point and a comprehensive service is returning," said West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street.
The new extension, originally due to be completed last month, takes passengers up Broad Street to Hagley Road, stopping at Brindleyplace, Five Ways and Edgbaston Village.
Midland Metro Ltd thanked passengers for their patience while trams have been out of service.
TfWM said some works remain ongoing on Hagley Road, including preparing future public transport infrastructure, and construction work is continuing on an extension towards Digbeth.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk