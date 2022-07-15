Birmingham 'Floozy in the Jacuzzi' repairs cost council £18,000
Repairs to Birmingham's centrepiece water fountain The River have cost about £18,000, the city council says.
Along with the surrounding Victoria Square, the feature - nicknamed "The Floozy in the Jacuzzi" - underwent a multimillion-pound revamp ahead of the Commonwealth Games, hosted by the city.
But days after water was restored to the fountain in May, footage emerged of it looking like a huge bubble bath.
Footing the bill was "disappointing", Ian Ward, council leader, said.
"I hope that you will join me in condemning such acts of vandalism," he told fellow councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.
The exact final cost of the damage would be officially revealed on 20 July but the authority had been given an estimate, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Ward also warned the council would prosecute anyone who vandalised monuments in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games, which get under way in the city later this month.
The fountain has been in Birmingham since 1993.
