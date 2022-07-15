Acorns Children's Hospice receives huge £280k donation
A hospice in the Black Country has received a large donation to help transform an arts and crafts room for children with life-limiting conditions.
Acorns Children's Hospice's has been given £280,000 from a benevolent fund made up of former Goodyear Wolverhampton workers.
It comes following an appeal for help in refurbishing the Walsall hospice.
"This hospice has a very special place in our hearts," chairman of the benevolent fund, Cyril Barrett said.
"We know first-hand how important it is to the local community."
The donation came from the 5/344 branch of the Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund Charity.
Financial uncertainty placed the hospice under threat in 2019, but it was saved two years later, thanks to fundraising efforts from local communities, businesses and celebrities.
The Acorns Room to Grow Appeal was launched to raise £750,000 for a number of significant upgrades at the site, including 10 bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.
The work will see the facility become the first Acorns hospice to have piped oxygen, recognising the increasing complexities of the children it cares for.
Toby Porter, Acorns Chief Executive, said: "Thanks to this support, many more families will receive specialist children's hospice care.
"It's a legacy that will be felt in the Black Country for many years to come."
