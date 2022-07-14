Man in hospital after Smethwick flat badly damaged in fire
A man was taken to hospital after a severe fire in a flat in the West Midlands.
The blaze badly damaged the third-storey home on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, on Wednesday, the fire service said.
Firefighters were called at 21:11 BST and it took about two hours to get the fire under control.
Four people were treated by paramedics and one of them, a man, was taken to hospital after breathing in smoke.
An investigation has concluded the fire was accidentally started, the fire service added.
