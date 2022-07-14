BT to create hundreds of new jobs in Birmingham
- Published
BT has announced plans to create more than 450 jobs in Birmingham.
Employees will be based at Three Snow Hill, after the telecoms firm opened its new offices there last year.
The company, which employs more than 1,700 people in the city, said it wanted more digital workers who would work in various "future-proof" roles.
Most new staff will be in place by April 2024 and the jobs are part of a 1,000-strong recruitment drive across the UK, the firm said.
