Sex offender Kevan Tudor promised Premier League trials
- Published
A former football coach has been jailed for a further 10 years after pleading guilty to 17 new offences of child sexual abuse.
Kevan Tudor was jailed for nine years in 2016 for facilitating child prostitution and sexual activity with a child.
After his conviction, other men coached by Tudor as boys came forward reporting abuse, West Midlands Police said.
Tudor admitted the offences on 8 July at Birmingham Crown Court.
The 61-year-old, formerly from Birmingham, was one of 10 men jailed in May 2016 for their part in the historical exploitation and abuse of two teenage boys in 2002-2003 and 2009-2010.
Detectives said it led another man to contact the force and report he was abused by Tudor in the early 80s when he was just 12 years old.
'Threatened into silence'
Police said they also managed to reach other men using a handwritten football club statistic book from 1980-1986 with all teams, matches and coach records meticulously kept by the then team manager of the club where Tudor coached.
Another victim, who had been abused from the age of 10 until 14, was found via Tudor's career into private coaching.
He told officers Tudor groomed him and led his family to believe he could be a famous goalkeeper, with promises of football scouts and trials at Premier League clubs, investigating officer Det Con Lisa Monahan said.
"These men were abused by Tudor as boys trying to follow their dreams of being footballers," she added.
"They were threatened into silence with being dropped from the teams they played for.
"Tudor was in a position of trust and so cruelly abused his power over boys at such a vulnerable age."
Tudor admitted 15 counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16 years of age and two counts of gross indecency against a boy under 14 years of age, which police said were against five victims.
He was handed an extended three-year licence period to start after his prison sentence has been served and added to the sex offender register indefinitely.
