Boy, 12, among arrests after teen fatally stabbed in Birmingham
- Published
Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been arrested after a teenager was fatally stabbed.
The 16-year-old boy was found in Nursery Road, Lozells, Birmingham, on Tuesday evening. He died at the scene.
Witnesses described hearing gunshots nearby and it was initially thought the boy had been shot, according to police.
A 19-year-old, in hospital with an arm injury, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
The boys are aged 12 and 15.
Witnesses reported seeing four to five offenders fleeing on foot along Villa Street, West Midlands Police said.
Roads near the scene remain closed as investigations continue.
Det Insp Laura Harrison said officers had worked through the night to speak to witnesses and gather evidence but added it was too early to speculate if the stabbing was linked to any other incident.
"This community is understandably shaken by the death of a teenage boy in broad daylight," she said.
Ch Insp James Spencer, responsible for policing in Birmingham, said: "We're asking for calm within our communities.
"We're dedicated to providing the most compassionate and respectful support during our investigation to the victims' families as we recognise this is often during their very worst times."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk