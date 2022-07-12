West Midlands mayor Andy Street backing Hunt in leadership race
- Published
West Midlands mayor Andy Street has endorsed Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
The Conservative mayor said the former health secretary would reignite the Midlands' economy and was "committed to investing in the region".
Mr Hunt was a "kindred spirit" who valued inclusivity, he added.
Mr Hunt is one of 10 candidates putting themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson and who have until 18:00 BST to get the support of at least 20 MPs.
"Building business capability"
In a statement on social media, Mr Street said several candidates would make brilliant prime ministers and have a demonstrable understanding of the region's economy, but Mr Hunt most closely matched his long-standing beliefs.
"He too is a pragmatist who acts dynamically to get things done," he said.
He added: "He is firmly committed to Levelling Up and investing in the region in both physical infrastructure and people's skills.
"Moreover he will invest judiciously in building the business capability here."
His "clear ideas" on how to drive growth were the only way to raise living standards, he said.
"I see a kindred spirit with whom I know I could work for the benefit of all the West Midlands, and although I do not have a vote at this stage, I wish him the very best of luck for the contest ahead."
Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid and chancellor and MP for Stratford-on-Avon, Nadhim Zahawi are also taking part in the leadership contest.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk