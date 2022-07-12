Heatwave: Frustration as Walsall Arboretum 'splash pad' closes
Parents have complained about the loss of water at a "splash pad" play area on one of the hottest days of the year.
Walsall Council announced on Facebook on Monday the facility at Walsall Arboretum had been closed, with a user responding the water "went off the moment my daughter took her shoes off".
The authority said the play area was shut for essential repairs.
It apologised for any disappointment to "our younger audience".
Local temperatures reached about 30C (86F) on Monday.
It is unclear whether the repairs were pre-planned or enforced, and whether on a hot day the council cut off the water, or technical issues left the site dry. The authority has been contacted for comment.
A statement on Facebook said: "The Arboretum Splash Pad is currently closed for essential repairs. Our engineers will have [it] back up and running as soon as possible."
Another person responded to the post by saying: "As soon as I got there yesterday, it broke."
The council said other "splash pads" were operating as normal at Willenhall Memorial Park and King George V Memorial playing fields.
A similar facility elsewhere in the West Midlands has also been closed during the heatwave, for which the Met Office issued an extreme weather warning for Sunday.
The area at Brinton Park, Kidderminster, has been shut "until further notice" due to a major leak, Wyre Forest District Council said on 30 June.
That authority said the site's main pump and filter needed replacing and, once work was completed, it would have to run for a month before it could reopen to the public safely.
