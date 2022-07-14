Derlano Samuels murder: Killer jailed for nearly 19 years
- Published
A man who repeatedly stabbed a boy in a "horrifying" fatal attack in a street and shop has been jailed for life.
Derlano Samuels, 17, was stabbed on a road by Cam'Ron Dunn, in Cape Hill, Smethwick, before running into a shop where he was attacked again.
He was found injured in the street and taken to hospital where he died.
Dunn was convicted of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court and told on Monday he would serve a minimum of nearly 19 years in prison.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, who led the investigation for West Midlands Police, described the attack on 1 May 2021 as "horrifying".
Derlano was stabbed multiple times and the tip of the knife was left embedded in his head, police said.
He managed to leave the shop and got into a car parked outside, which was driven away.
The teenager was found minutes later lying on the ground in Heath Street next to the vehicle after it was reported as having crashed. He was then rushed to hospital.
Dunn, 19, of Sketchley Close, Smethwick, had pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and was given a 12-month prison sentence, to run concurrently to the life term.
At the time of his death, Derlano's family described him as "a happy, positive, thoughtful and kind-hearted person" who had died before his 18th birthday in a "senseless act".
"He will be forever missed by his family and those who knew and loved him," they added.
Det Insp Whitehouse added it was a "tragic killing" and a reminder of the dangers of carrying knives.
"Two families have had their futures re-written - one now left forever without a loved one and a second facing the reality of their teenager spending years behind bars," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk