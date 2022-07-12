Bee Friendly Brum: Thousands sign petition to protect city's bees
A petition asking a local authority to stop using chemicals to kill weeds is to be handed to councillors.
Campaign group Bee Friendly Brum have collected more than 97,000 signatures calling on Birmingham City Council to consider stopping the use of glyphosate-based herbicide in parks and public spaces.
The chemical has been found to damage bumblebee colonies, researchers say.
The council said it had committed to phasing out the use of herbicides.
Beth Clay, who helped set up the campaign group with Laura Hackett, said it was important to make the city much more friendly to pollinators.
"What we're asking for them to do is look at alternatives, we're not asking them to stop overnight." she said.
A number of petitions have been submitted by communities to councils across the UK urging them to stop using the chemical, with fears about the impact on residents, pets and wildlife.
"I think that there's quite a lot of momentum nationwide and even globally to see a change," added Ms Clay.
The petition will be presented at a full council meeting by the cabinet member for the environment Majid Mahmood.
"At present, based on science and evidence, [glyphotate's] use is permitted in Europe until 2023 and when we review matters locally we take into account all relevant considerations and representations," he said.
