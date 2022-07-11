Birmingham: Limo 'bursts into flames' on prom night
- Published
Students on the way to their prom had the wrong kind of dazzling evening when the stretch limousine that arrived to pick them up "burst into flames".
Images shared by firefighters showed the burnt-out shell of the vehicle meant to take the teenagers to "their event of the year" in Birmingham.
It was "one prom photo the group wasn't expecting", the fire service said.
No-one was in the vehicle at the time, it added, explaining the students were left "safe and en route" to the bash.
West Midlands Fire Service said it believed the blaze affecting students from Shenley Academy was caused by an electrical fault.
The fire service received several 999 calls about the flames on Wychbury Road, Bartley Green, in the early evening of 7 July.
Firefighters from Northfield station attended wearing breathing apparatus and took 20 minutes to put out the blaze.
"Luckily, no-one was in the vehicle or hurt," a spokesperson explained.
"We're pleased to say that the students still managed to get to their event of the year at Shenley Academy."