Two men injured in Birmingham street shooting
Two men have been injured in a shooting on a city street, police have said.
West Midlands Police said the men were attacked on Wheeler Street in Newton, Birmingham, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The pair, aged 21 and 22, were taken to hospital for treatment.
The force, which has appealed for witnesses to the attack, said its neighbourhood teams were "carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance to residents".
