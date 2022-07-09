Dea-John Reid killing: Campaigners rally after boy stabbed
More than 100 people have marched through the streets of Birmingham after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Dea-John Reid was "hunted down" by a group shouting racial slurs and attacked following a confrontation over a bag in May last year, jurors were told.
A 15-year-old was convicted of manslaughter and four people were acquitted of murder.
Campaigners are now calling for reform in how jurors are selected.
Following a trial, two teenagers and two adults, George Khan, 39, and Michael Shields, 36, were cleared of all charges.
The convicted teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was cleared of Dea-John's murder, but found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for six and a half years in May.
Waving placards and banners, supporters rallied for justice at Twickenham Park in College Road, Kingstanding.
Family members laid floral tributes before drummers led the march to Perry Park in Perry Barr.
Speaking to the crowd, his mother Joan Morris said: "I spent... my time in court to get justice for my son but I did not get it.
"I need justice."
The jury at Birmingham Crown Court was made up of 11 white people and one of south Asian heritage.
In England and Wales Crown courts, jury members are selected at random and challenges can be made, but the current Crown Prosecution guidelines do not allow for challenges based on ethnic mix.
The Justice 4 Dea-John Campaign group has launched a petition calling for guidance to be changed to ensure black jurors at trials where victims are black.
Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo, who is supporting the family, said: "What failed Dea-John Reid's family is the criminal justice system, we are concerned about the ethnic make-up of juries.
"Where race is an element, we have to make sure that jurors are balanced so they understand the cultural issues, I believe in this case that was absent."
