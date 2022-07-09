Mohammed Kasim: Tributes paid to father who died after shooting
A man who died after a shooting in Birmingham has been named by police as Mohammed Kasim.
The 30-year-old and a 24-year-old, who was also injured, made their own way to Heartlands Hospital after the attack on Wednesday night.
Mr Kasim died short while later and the second victim remains in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Kasim's family paid tribute to "a kind-hearted, selfless, caring person".
They added: "An amazing dad, son and brother who will be missed so dearly."
It is believed the men were sitting in a car in Eversley Road, Small Heath, when shots were fired.
Police have identified a blue Ford Ecosport, which may have been involved.
It was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close, Washwood Heath, with false registration plates, the force said.
