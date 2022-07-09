Birmingham mum and daughter open up home for Eid
By Emb Hashmi
BBC News
- Published
A mother and daughter from Birmingham have decided to open up their home to Muslims struggling to celebrate Eid due to the rising cost of living.
Muslims across the world are celebrating the Eid-Al-Adha festival, following the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Traditionally it is a time of giving and sharing food with family and friends.
However, for many, the cost of living crisis is making it increasingly difficult to join the feasting.
Shareen Mahmood and her mother Asia Hussain have been cooking traditional food such as pilau rice, samosas and pakoras.
They have opened up Ms Hussain's house in Kings Heath until Sunday evening to anyone who cannot afford to celebrate Eid.
On Wednesday, 28 people came to eat with the family and they handed out another 50 meals from the home.
"I put up a social media post saying let us know if you need food this Eid, and so many people got in touch," Ms Mahmood said.
Her mother added: "We can't always give money, but I always cook big pots of food for family and friends, so I thought why not make extra this year and help people because that's what Eid is about."
Eid parties
Ms Mahmood, who runs not-for-profit organisation Muslims Connect, has also provided 300 full traditional Eid meals to local community groups.
On Saturday she expects to provide meals for more than 150 people in Birmingham, mainly refugees and victims of domestic violence living in hostels run by local charity Roshni.
"I have always worked with the community, but this is the first time we decided to open our doors to anyone wanting a hot Eid meal," Ms Mahmood said.
"I think during the pandemic loads of people became very community-focused, but as everything's got back to normal, it's easy to forget the need that's still out there."
One of the guests who has already eaten with the mother and daughter is 70-year-old Misbah Ali.
She said she could barely afford vegetables "let alone meat" and had been grateful to join the family's celebrations.
Shareen Mahmood and Asia Hussain feature on BBC Sunday Morning Live on 17 July.
