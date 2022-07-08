Eng v India: Arrest over crowd racism at Edgbaston
- Published
A man has been arrested by detectives investigating allegations of racist behaviour during England's win against India at Edgbaston.
It is thought the abuse was directed at India fans by members of the crowd in the Eric Hollies stand on Monday.
West Midlands Police said a 32-year-old was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence.
The incident prompted Edgbaston to announce "undercover spotters" in crowds to deal with abusive behaviour.
The man remain remains in custody for questioning, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.