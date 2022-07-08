Girl, 2, hurt in fall from Birmingham flat window
A two-year-old girl has been injured after falling from a second-floor flat window, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Church Road, Perry Barr at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
The toddler suffered injuries not believed to be life-changing or threatening, West Midlands Police has said.
The force is investigating the circumstances that led to the fall, it said.
