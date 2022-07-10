Walsall: Cat shot through eye 'lucky to be alive'
A cat owner says it is a "miracle" her pet is alive after an airgun pellet passed through his eye, narrowly missing his brain.
Tia Patel from Walsall said she thought at first feline Pablo had been in a fight with another cat when he returned home on 4 July with blood on his face.
The pellet only showed up when vets carried out a precautionary x-ray scan.
Ms Patel said the episode had been "very traumatic" and she thought Pablo "would probably lose an eye".
She described her cat as a "a fighter" who was "suffering because of some cruel person who has purposely done this".
Warning: Distressing image follows
Ms Patel said she expected to find out on Monday whether his eye would have to be removed, adding he was lucky there had been no sign of brain damage.
It was likely the pellet would be impossible to remove from his skull, she said.
Pablo will have to stay indoors for the immediate future, which Ms Patel says causes him further distress because he is used to going outside.
West Midlands Police has been informed of the shooting and says it will investigate, but Ms Patel says it is impossible to know where or when it took place.
She urged other cat owners to check their pets for injuries because Pablo had tried to hide his pain from her.
She said she had heard reports of other cats being shot with an air rifle in the area and added "it's a shame there are people like that out there".
