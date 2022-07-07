Man killed and another injured in Birmingham shooting
A man has died and another has been injured in a shooting in Birmingham in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The two men took themselves to Heartlands Hospital after the incident, which is believed to have happened in Eversley Road, Small Heath shortly before 00:31BST.
A 30-year-old was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at hospital.
West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation and has appealed for witnesses and footage.
The second man, aged 24, remains in hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the force has said.
It is believed the men were sitting in a car at the scene when shots were fired.
Police officers remain on Eversley Road and the car park of Heartlands Hospital to carry out forensic examinations of the areas.
The force said there would be an increased police presence around the Small Heath area in the coming days.
