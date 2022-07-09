Commonwealth Games 2022: Mum carries baton in place of late daughter
- Published
A woman is taking the place of her daughter in the Queen's Baton Relay after she died without knowing her nomination to take part was accepted.
The relay is approaching the last leg of an international journey finishing in the West Midlands which is home to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the spirit of which is represented by the baton.
The public has been carrying the baton as it heads to host city Birmingham.
Teenager Skye Gardner was among those set to participate.
The resident of Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, was nominated to take part in the symbolic relay - which has seen the baton cross multiple Commonwealth nations on its way to Birmingham - in recognition of her battle with coronary heart disease and other health issues.
But she died in her sleep in March while on a school residential trip. She was 14, and had been nominated by her teacher at Westcroft School for her willingness to never give up, no matter the obstacle.
Laura Gardner described her daughter as "a really special young lady", adding: "In her 14 years she overcame a lot of health issues, including a bleed on the brain, cardiac arrest and two open heart surgeries, as well numerous other procedures."
She said her daughter had been "truly honoured and excited to be nominated for the relay", but by the time she died, had not learnt she would actually take part.
But Mrs Gardner is to stand in, saying: "It is an honour to do it in her memory."
She will help take the baton on a journey through Wolverhampton after it is literally parachuted into East Park in the city on 24 July.
