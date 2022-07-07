'Blind Dave' Heeley raises £75k on Colditz cycle challenge
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
A blind man who cycled from Colditz Castle in Germany to West Bromwich has raised more than £75,000 - and says the total left him "completely stunned".
Dave Heeley, known as Blind Dave, rode 800 miles (1,287km) in a week in April, finishing at the Hawthorns stadium.
Mr Heeley, 64, used a tandem and rode with six others to raise money for the Albion Foundation, the charity arm of the football club he supports.
On Wednesday night, Mr Heeley handed over a cheque to the foundation.
But he had no idea how much money had been raised until the presentation took place.
His wife Deb, who co-ordinated the fundraising, kept the final figure a secret until the cheque handover.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Heeley said: "It's absolutely brilliant. I knew we'd raised a few bob, but didn't know what. Deb kept it a secret from me and it was a 'wow' moment.
"The majority of the team are here tonight, and the sponsors, and it's absolutely incredible. I can't thank the sponsors enough for all their support.
"I wanted to raise £75,000, didn't think we would due to the pandemic, and fair play, I'm just blown away with it."
The Albion Foundation's Jonathan Ward, who picked up the cheque, said: "I know Dave's really proud of the support network he has around him.
"Dave is absolutely incredible, and we all know that. But these challenges wouldn't happen without this support network, and I don't think you realise how important you are to Dave," Mr Ward told members of Team Blind Dave.
"What Dave has done for the foundation is just outstanding. This money, and the money he's raised in the past, has enabled the foundation to have 36 disability teams."
Mr Heeley, who has just teamed up with new guide dog Peter, will next be in action later this month when he carries the Queen's Baton around West Bromwich in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.
