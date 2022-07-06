Birmingham City Council interim boss named permanent CEO
Birmingham City Council has appointed its interim chief executive on a permanent basis.
Deborah Cadman, from Birmingham, assumed the temporary role in summer 2021.
Her appointment, following a formal recruitment process, follows other appointments to the local authority's leadership team, it said.
Council Leader Ian Ward said he was "delighted" she would be staying with the council.
The appointment will go to full council for formal ratification.
Raised and educated in the city, Ms Cadman worked at the city council for seven years during her early career and was the first permanent chief executive of the newly formed West Midlands Combined Authority in 2017.
Since joining the council, it said, she has been "instrumental" in planning for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
"I'm thrilled to be taking on this role permanently," Ms Cadman said:
"This city has always been close to my heart and to be leading the team as Birmingham looks forward to the bold opportunities ahead is personally very exciting."
